HELSINKI, Aug 10 (Reuters) - Finnish IT services provider Digia Oyj said it will pay approximately 4 million euros ($4.92 million) to Nokia for Qt software business in a deal unveiled earlier this week.

Nokia bought Qt in 2008 in a deal worth $150 million.

Qt software was a central part of Nokia’s strategy until 2011 when it decided to swap its own smartphone software for Microsoft’s Windows Phone.