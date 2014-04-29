Nokia says to give 0.26 euros in extra dividend

HELSINKI, April 29 (Reuters) - Finnish telecommunications equipment maker Nokia will pay stakeholders an extra 0.26 euros ($0.36) per share on top of the annual dividend of 0.11 euros for last year, the company said on Tuesday.

The additional payment is due to the 5.4-billion-euro sale of Nokia’s mobile phone unit to Microsoft, which closed on Friday.

Nokia also said it planned to give at least 0.11 euros as dividend for 2014 and start a 1.25-billion-euro share repurchase programme.