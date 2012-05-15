FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED-Nokia launches low-end cellphones
May 15, 2012 / 9:06 AM / in 5 years

CORRECTED-Nokia launches low-end cellphones

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Removes reference to smartphones from headline and lead)

HELSINKI, May 15 (Reuters) - Nokia launched two low-end cellphones on Tuesday, aiming to regain its footing in emerging markets.

The Nokia 110 model will be sold for 35 euros and will start shipping in the second quarter, while the 112 model will be sold for 38 euros from the third quarter, the Finnish phone maker said.

The company has been losing market share not just in high-end smartphones but also in cheaper, basic phones popular among customers in emerging markets. (Reporting By Eero Vassinen)

