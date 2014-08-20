FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Nokia's navigation unit head to step down
August 20, 2014 / 6:15 AM / 3 years ago

Nokia's navigation unit head to step down

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HELSINKI, Aug 20 (Reuters) - Nokia on Wednesday said Michael Halbherr, the head of the Finnish company’s navigation unit HERE, will leave the company to pursue his own entrepreneurial interests.

Nokia said Cliff Fox from inside the unit would take the role of acting head until a permanent leader was found.

Nokia in April sold its once-dominant handset business to Microsoft, leaving it with its core network equipment business, HERE and the technology division, which includes patents. (Reporting By Jussi Rosendahl; Editing by Erica Billingham)

