FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
German regulator approves HERE takeover by carmakers
Sections
Featured
'Lips and teeth' no more as China's ties with N.Korea fray
North Korea
'Lips and teeth' no more as China's ties with N.Korea fray
Six dead in huge Mexico quake
Mexico
Six dead in huge Mexico quake
The next oil major: Schlumberger bets big on production
Energy & Environment
The next oil major: Schlumberger bets big on production
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Auto & Truck Manufacturers
October 6, 2015 / 9:31 AM / 2 years ago

German regulator approves HERE takeover by carmakers

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Oct 6 (Reuters) - Germany’s competition authority on Tuesday approved the takeover of Nokia’s mapping business HERE by a consortium of German premium carmakers.

“Our investigation focused on the question whether the merger could lead to a shutting-out of other carmakers from digital maps and whether HERE rival TomTom would possibly be denied future access to carmakers and their suppliers,” Andreas Mundt, President of the Federal Cartel Office, said in a statement.

“We were able to rule out such effects,” he added.

Daimler, BMW and Volkswagen’s premium division Audi agreed in August to buy HERE for an enterprise value of 2.8 billion euros ($3.1 billion).

$1 = 0.8925 euros Reporting by Kirsti Knolle; Editing by Maria Sheahan

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.