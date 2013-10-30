FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UK court finds in favour of Nokia in HTC patent case
October 30, 2013 / 2:51 PM / 4 years ago

UK court finds in favour of Nokia in HTC patent case

HELSINKI, Oct 30 (Reuters) - A British court found in favour of Nokia on Wednesday in a patent infringement case against Taiwan-based mobile phone manufacturing rival HTC Corporation, according to a court document.

Nokia said it was pleased with the ruling and would seek compensation as well as an injunction against the import and sale of HTC products in Britain.

The ruling follows a September ruling by the U.S. International Trade Commission, which found that HTC infringed on two Nokia patents in making its mobile telephones and tablets.

