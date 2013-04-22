FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Nokia says awarded injunction against HTC One
April 22, 2013 / 6:05 PM / 4 years ago

Nokia says awarded injunction against HTC One

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 22 (Reuters) - Nokia Oyj said it won a court injunction that would prevent rival HTC Corp from using microphone components made by STMicroelectronics NV in HTC One phones.

The Finnish phone maker said in a statement announcing the decision by the Amsterdam District Court that the microphone components were invented by Nokia and manufactured exclusively for Nokia phones.

Nokia said “HTC has no license or authorization from Nokia to use these microphones or the Nokia technologies from which they have been developed.”

Nokia, which makes the Lumia line of smartphones based on Microsoft Corp software, and HTC, which uses Google Inc software, have both been scrambling to regain ground lost to bigger rivals Samsung Electronics Co Ltd and Apple Inc in the global smartphone market.

Nokia’s U.S. shares were up 11 cents or almost 4 percent at $3.18 on the New York Stock Exchange in afternoon trading.

