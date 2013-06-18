FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 18, 2013 / 6:47 PM / 4 years ago

Huawei might consider buying Nokia -report

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, June 18 (Reuters) - Chinese network equipment and cellphone maker Huawei Technologies Co. would consider buying Finland’s Nokia to help it expand its smartphone business, according to a story on the Financial Times website.

The story quoted the head of Huawei’s consumer business, Richard Yu, as saying: “We are considering these sorts of acquisitions; maybe the combination has some synergies but depends on the willingness of Nokia. We are open-minded.”

Nokia and Huawei were not immediately available for comment. Nokia’s U.S. shares were up 26 cents or 7 percent at $3.95 after the report.

Reporting by Sinead Carew and Ritsuko Ando

