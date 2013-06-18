UPDATE 1-Huawei says has no plans to buy Nokia

(Adds Huawei denial of plans to buy Nokia)

NEW YORK, June 18 (Reuters) - Chinese network equipment and cellphone maker Huawei Technologies Co said it “has no plans to acquire Nokia” , responding to a Financial Times report that it would consider buying the Finish phone maker.

The denial came from Huawei’s vice president for external affairs, Bill Plummer.

The story on the FT website on Tuesday had quoted the head of Huawei’s consumer business, Richard Yu, as saying: “We are considering these sorts of acquisitions; maybe the combination has some synergies but depends on the willingness of Nokia. We are open-minded.”

Nokia declined comment.

Nokia’s U.S. shares closed up 17 cents or more than 4 percent at $3.86 on the New York Stock Exchange. The stock had risen as high as $4.12 after the report.