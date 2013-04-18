FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Nokia trims loss as Lumia sales pick up
April 18, 2013 / 10:20 AM / 4 years ago

Nokia trims loss as Lumia sales pick up

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HELSINKI, April 18 (Reuters) - Finnish mobile phone maker Nokia trimmed its losses in the first quarter, thanks to stronger Lumia smartphone sales.

Nokia, which has fallen behind Samsung and Apple in the smartphone race, said it sold 5.6 million units of Lumia handsets in the first quarter, up from 4.4 million in the previous quarter.

The company’s first-quarter underlying loss, which excludes special items, decreased to 0.02 euros from 0.08 euros a year earlier. Markets had expected a 0.04 loss, according to a Reuters poll.

Its telecoms equipment venture Nokia Siemens Networks, however, posted an unexpected fall in sales.

