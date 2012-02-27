FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Nokia unveils cheaper Windows smartphone
February 27, 2012

Nokia unveils cheaper Windows smartphone

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BARCELONA, Feb 27 (Reuters) - Nokia unveiled a new, cheaper smartphone using Microsoft’s Windows Phone software, targeting a wider market for its new range of smartphones.

Cheaper phones are crucial for Nokia and Microsoft in their battle to win a larger share of the market, analysts say. Nokia last year dumped its own smartphone software in favour of Microsoft’s Windows Phone, which has so far had a limited impact due to the high prices of phones using it.

Nokia said its new Lumia 610 model would be priced at 189 euros ($250), excluding subsides and taxes, when it goes on sale next quarter.

