Nokia to launch tablets and smartphones - FT

LONDON, May 3 (Reuters) - Nokia will launch a range of tablets and “hybrid” smart mobile devices, the company’s chairman, Jorma Ollila, told the Financial Times on Thursday.

Ollila, who leaves the wounded cellphone maker after 27 years, did not, however, state when the mobile devices would be launched.

He was cited as saying Nokia had been too slow at the start of the smartphone revolution, when phones started to become Internet connected.

However, he said that the combination of new products and Nokia services would “make a difference”.

“Tablets are an important one, so that is being looked into, and there will be different hybrids, different form factors [handset designs] in the future,” he said. (Reporting by Stephen Mangan; Editing by Robert Birsel)