Nokia sees no change in relationship with Microsoft

BARCELONA, Nov 14 (Reuters) - Nokia’s chief executive said there would be no change in the relationship with its software partner Microsoft, despite the software giant’s entry into tablets and partnerships with rival phone makers.

Stephen Elop said Nokia retained a “special” relationship with Microsoft, even though others such as HTC have also launched phones with Windows Phone software.

“They’re not sitting in the priority meetings that we’re sitting in,” he said at the Morgan Stanley Technology, Media and Telecoms conference in Barcelona on Wednesday.

Analysts have said Microsoft could one day become a rival to Nokia if it launches its own smartphones, while there is also speculation that the U.S. company could one day acquire the Finnish phone manufacturer.