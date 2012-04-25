FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 25, 2012

Nokia's Ollila expects signs of turnaround in 2012 -TV

Reuters Staff

SINGAPORE, April 25 (Reuters) - HELSINKI, April 25 (Reuters) - Nokia’s outgoing board chairman Jorma Ollila said on Wednesday he was confident there will be signs of turnaround this year in the struggling Finnish handset maker.

“I am totally convinced that a turnaround will come. There will be some signs this year as new products are being launched,” Ollila told in an interview with Finnish television channel MTV3.

He said he did not believe a merger would be a solution to Nokia’s problems.

“Mergers are not a solution for high-tech players. The cultures are so different. There is great reluctance to bring cultures together,” he said.

