HELSINKI, May 9 (Reuters) - Nokia unveiled a new mid-range Asha phone priced at $99, aiming to prevent consumers, particularly in emerging makets, from switching to Google’s Android as they upgrade from basic phones.

The Asha phones have some of the basic functions of smartphones including access to Internet and apps like Facebook.

The company said the Asha 501 will start shipping in June, and will be available through around 60 operators and distributors in over 90 countries.