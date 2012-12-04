FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Nokia to sell its headquarters in Finland
December 4, 2012 / 9:46 AM / in 5 years

Nokia to sell its headquarters in Finland

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HELSINKI, Dec 4 (Reuters) - Cellphone maker Nokia said it will sell its head office building in Espoo, Finland for 170 million euros ($222 million) as part of a drive to sell assets.

The glass and steel building by the Baltic Sea will be bought by Finnish real estate company Exilion, and Nokia will lease it back on a “long-term basis,” it said on Tuesday.

Nokia, which has been trying to improve its finances through job cuts and other measures, said it planned to exit more non-core assets.

$1 = 0.7650 euros Reporting By Jussi Rosendahl. Editing by Jane Merriman

