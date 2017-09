Dec 11 (Reuters) - An Indian court will issue on Thursday its verdict on Nokia’s appeal against the seizure by tax authorities of its local factory after a tax dispute, lawyers for the company and the tax department said on Wednesday.

The Chennai factory is one of Nokia’s biggest phone-making plants. Nokia has been trying to end the dispute ahead of the sale of its mobile phone business to Microsoft in a 5.4 billion euros ($7.4 billion) deal.