India's top court to hear Nokia plea in tax dispute on Monday
March 3, 2014

India's top court to hear Nokia plea in tax dispute on Monday

NEW DELHI, March 3 (Reuters) - India’s top court is due to hear on Monday Nokia’s appeal challenging a lower court ruling over transfer of its mobile handset plant in the country to Microsoft amid a tax dispute.

Nokia last month appealed to the Indian Supreme Court saying the Delhi High Court had imposed “new conditions” over transfer of the plant, after previously allowing it.

The Supreme Court’s website showed Nokia’s appeal was listed to be heard on Monday. The court does not usually give a verdict on the first day of hearing.

Microsoft is buying Nokia’s mobile phone business in a 5.4 billion euro ($7.5 billion) deal.

