Nokia's India tax demand totals $383 mln -court notice
March 28, 2013 / 9:46 AM / 5 years ago

Nokia's India tax demand totals $383 mln -court notice

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI, March 28 (Reuters) - Nokia has been served with a total income tax demand in India of about 20.8 billion rupees ($382.49 million) for five fiscal years starting from 2006/07, according to a notice dated March 22 on the Delhi High Court website.

Nokia said on Thursday that Indian tax officials had issued the Finnish mobile phone maker an order and that the Delhi High Court had issued a stay on the demand. Nokia did not specify the amount in the order.

The tax demand was issued on March 15, the Delhi High Court notice said.

$1 = 54.3800 Indian rupees Reporting by Sumeet Chatterjee

