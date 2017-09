HELSINKI, March 14 (Reuters) - Finland’s Nokia said it is considering its options after an Indian court on Friday rejected its appeal against a demand for a multimillion-dollar payment before it transfers a mobile phone plant and other assets in the country to Microsoft Corp. .

India’s Supreme Court upheld a lower court verdict that ordered Nokia to pay a 35 billion rupee ($572.5 million) guarantee after local authorities blocked the factory’s transfer in a dispute over tax.