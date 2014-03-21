FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Nokia protests against new $414 mln tax claim in India
#Communications Equipment
March 21, 2014 / 11:46 AM / 4 years ago

Nokia protests against new $414 mln tax claim in India

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HELSINKI, March 21 (Reuters) - Finland’s Nokia on Friday said it had received a new 300 million euro ($414 million) sales tax claim from a regional authority in India, adding that it considered the claim “absurd”.

Nokia told Reuters it had filed a writ to protest Tamil Nadu authority that claimed that handsets produced in the company’s Chennai plant were not exported but instead sold in India.

“Nokia considers the claim to be completely without merit and counter to domestic tax laws,” the company said, and added the new claim had nothing to do with the closing of its deal to sell its phone business to Microsoft.

India’s Supreme Court last week in a broader tax dispute ordered Nokia to give a 35 billion Indian rupee ($571 million) guarantee before it transfers the Chennai plant to Microsoft. ($1 = 0.7255 Euros) ($1 = 61.2550 Indian Rupees) (Reporting By Jussi Rosendahl)

