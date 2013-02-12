FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Nokia protests tax probe in Chennai, India as excessive
February 12, 2013

Nokia protests tax probe in Chennai, India as excessive

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HELSINKI, Feb 12 (Reuters) - Finnish phone maker Nokia said on Tuesday it was protesting against a tax investigation by authorities in Chennai, India, calling the probe that began in January excessive and unacceptable.

Nokia said it has not yet received any information on potential tax claims, but said it sent letters objecting to the authorities’ actions including entering its factory premises.

“As a company with operations around the globe, Nokia believes the actions of the Income Tax authorities in Chennai are excessive, unacceptable and inconsistent with Indian standards of fair play and governance,” Nokia said in a statement.

