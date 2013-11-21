FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Nokia asks Indian court to release factory seized in tax dispute
Sections
Featured
Trump scrambles to convince Americans he can handle Puerto Rico crisis
Puerto Rico
Trump scrambles to convince Americans he can handle Puerto Rico crisis
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
U.S.
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
Military option not preferred: Trump
North Korea
Military option not preferred: Trump
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 21, 2013 / 8:11 AM / 4 years ago

Nokia asks Indian court to release factory seized in tax dispute

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HELSINKI, Nov 21 (Reuters) - Nokia said on Thursday it has asked the Delhi High Court to help revoke a seizure of its Indian factory by the local tax authorities, seeking to resolve the dispute ahead of the sale of its mobile phone business to Microsoft.

Nokia said it did not expect the tax dispute to affect its 5.4 billion euros ($7.3 billion) deal with Microsoft, but added that it was prepared for the possibility that the Chennai plant will not be transferred to the U.S. company in time for the sale, which is due to close in the first quarter of next year.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.