Nokia fined by Indian tax officials, court issues stay

HELSINKI, March 28 (Reuters) - Nokia said on Thursday that Indian tax officials had issued the Finnish mobile phone maker with a fine although the Delhi High Court issued a stay on the demand.

Nokia did not comment on the amount. In January a senior Indian tax official said there was an investigation related to allegations that the firm may have evaded around 30 billion rupees ($552 million) in taxes.

“Nokia reiterates its position is that it is in full compliance with local laws as well as the bilaterally negotiated tax treaty between the governments of India and Finland, and will defend itself vigorously,” it said. ($1 = 54.3800 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Ritsuko Ando; writing by Terhi Kinnunen; editing by Jason Neely)