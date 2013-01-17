FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Nokia to cut over 1,000 IT jobs
Sections
Featured
Tesla shares fall on warning of Model 3 bottleneck
Autos
Tesla shares fall on warning of Model 3 bottleneck
Ford revamps China strategy amid e-van push
Energy & Environment
Ford revamps China strategy amid e-van push
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Communications Equipment
January 17, 2013 / 9:16 AM / 5 years ago

UPDATE 1-Nokia to cut over 1,000 IT jobs

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Adds background on job cuts, share move)

HELSINKI, Jan 17 (Reuters) - Finnish mobile phone maker Nokia said it would cut over 1,000 information technology jobs as part of its restructuring plan aimed at stanching its cash bleed.

It said 820 employees will transfer to HCL Technologies and Tata Consultancy Services while 300 jobs will be elminated altogether.

The latest cuts, mostly in Finland, are part of plans announced last June to cut 10,000 jobs gobally. The company has cut around a third of its workforce under Chief Executive Stephen Elop.

Once the world’s biggest mobile phone maker, Nokia has fallen behind Apple’s iPhone and Samsung’s Galaxy phones in the lucrative smartphone market.

Nokia shares were flat, while HCL shares rose 4.8 percent and Tata Consultancy shares rose 1.2 percent in Mumbai. (Reporting by Terhi Kinnunen and Ritsuko Ando; Editing by Hans-Juergen Peters)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.