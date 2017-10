ROME, May 4 (Reuters) - Struggling telecoms equipment group Nokia Siemens Networks has told unions it plans to cut 580 jobs from its 1,100 strong workforce in Italy, the FIOM engineering industry union said in a statement on Friday.

The union said it had been informed of the decision at a meeting with management in Milan and called on the government and Industry Minister Corrado Passera to intervene or risk seeing the disappearance of more skilled jobs from Italy.