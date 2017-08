LONDON, May 23 (Reuters) - Live coverage of European markets now available on cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets

** Nokia adds $2.5 bln market value after settling patent dispute with Apple

** Tech, banking strength helps European shares climb

** FTSE 250 hits new record high

** What's behind UK mid-caps' outperformance?

** Homeserve surges 12 pct on profit beat

** Broker upgrades boost Banco BPM, EasyJet

** European share buy-backs to make comeback - UBS (Reporting by Helen Reid)