CORRECTED-UPDATE 1-Nokia launches tablet, joins large-screen smartphone race
October 22, 2013 / 8:12 AM / 4 years ago

CORRECTED-UPDATE 1-Nokia launches tablet, joins large-screen smartphone race

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects Lumia model number in 2nd par to 1320, from 1620)

ABU DHABI, Oct 22 (Reuters) - Nokia unveiled its first tablet and two large-screen smartphones, known as phablets, at the annual Nokia World event in Abu Dhabi on Monday.

The Lumia 2520 tablet, along with its Lumia 1520 and 1320 phablets, are among the last products the Finnish company developed to compete with Apple and Samsung before deciding to sell its handset business to Microsoft .

The new Lumias use Microsoft’s Windows Phone operating system and will face tough competition from large-screen smartphones from Samsung and Apple, which is also expected to unveil slimmer, faster iPads on Tuesday.

The Microsoft deal is due to close in the first quarter of next year and the new products, which will still carry the Nokia brand, are part of the U.S. company’s drive to become a leading player in global consumer devices. (Reporting by Matt Smith; Writing by Ritsuko Ando; Editing by David Goodman)

