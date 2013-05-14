FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Nokia unveils new metal-body Lumia smartphone
Sections
Featured
Defiant Catalans vote on split from Spain despite crackdown
World
Defiant Catalans vote on split from Spain despite crackdown
Trump defends response in Puerto Rico as criticism mounts
Puerto Rico
Trump defends response in Puerto Rico as criticism mounts
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Supreme Court
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Communications Equipment
May 14, 2013 / 9:26 AM / 4 years ago

Nokia unveils new metal-body Lumia smartphone

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HELSINKI, May 14 (Reuters) - Nokia unveiled a metal version of its Lumia smartphone on Tuesday, striving to catch up with Samsung and Apple Inc in the lucrative handset market.

The Lumia 925 is the latest version in Nokia’s range of smartphones using Windows Phone software, with its metal body setting it apart from earlier models.

On Friday, Nokia unveiled the Lumia 928 for the U.S. market, priced at $99 after a rebate and a two-year deal with Verizon Wireless . (Reporting by Ritsuko Ando; Editing by Tom Pfeiffer)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.