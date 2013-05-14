Nokia unveils new metal-body Lumia smartphone

HELSINKI, May 14 (Reuters) - Nokia unveiled a metal version of its Lumia smartphone on Tuesday, striving to catch up with Samsung and Apple Inc in the lucrative handset market.

The Lumia 925 is the latest version in Nokia’s range of smartphones using Windows Phone software, with its metal body setting it apart from earlier models.

On Friday, Nokia unveiled the Lumia 928 for the U.S. market, priced at $99 after a rebate and a two-year deal with Verizon Wireless . (Reporting by Ritsuko Ando; Editing by Tom Pfeiffer)