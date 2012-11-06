FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Nokia prices Windows Phone 8-based new Lumia aggressively
November 6, 2012 / 6:46 PM / 5 years ago

Nokia prices Windows Phone 8-based new Lumia aggressively

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov 6 (Reuters) - AT&T said it will begin selling phone maker Nokia’s high-end Lumia smartphones, on which the Finnish company’s turnaround rests, starting at $50.

The Nokia Lumia 820 starts at $49.99 with a two-year wireless contract from AT&T while the flagship Lumia 920 phones start at $99.99 with the same contract terms.

Nokia’s fortunes hinge on the Lumia 820 and 920 models, which run on Microsoft’s new Windows Phone 8 software.

The phones, which come in vivid colors and have high-resolution cameras, are also the flagship devices that Microsoft is banking on to become a strong challenger to Apple Inc’s iPhone and all the smartphones based on Google Inc’s Android software.

AT&T is also offering a free wireless charging plate with the purchase of the Lumia 920. The phone, which are available beginning Nov. 9, can be pre-ordered starting Wednesday.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
