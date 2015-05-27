FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Nokia's network arm to buy Eden Rock Communications
May 27, 2015 / 10:33 AM / 2 years ago

Nokia's network arm to buy Eden Rock Communications

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HELSINKI, May 27 (Reuters) - Nokia is buying U.S. company Eden Rock Communications to boost its offering in its mainstay telecoms network equipment business, the Finnish company said on Wednesday.

Nokia did not disclose the value of the deal but said the transaction is expected to be completed in the third quarter of the year.

Nokia said Eden’s products provide automation, performance improvements and reliability to mobile broadband networks. (Reporting By Jussi Rosendahl; Editing by David Goodman)

