Nokia maps attract at least four possible bidders-Manager Magazin
April 22, 2015 / 7:29 AM / 2 years ago

Nokia maps attract at least four possible bidders-Manager Magazin

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

FRANKFURT, April 22 (Reuters) - Nokia’s maps business has drawn interest from at least four potential acquirors, including Facebook and a consortium of German carmakers BMW, Audi and Daimler , a German magazine reported on Wednesday.

Manager Magazin cited people familiar with the matter as saying local transportation service Uber is looking at the books of HERE, Nokia’s mapping unit, and that U.S. private equity firm Hellman & Friedman is also interested.

According to Manager Magazin, the book value of the unit is 2 billion euros ($2.15 billion).

Nokia and Facebook declined to comment on the report. Uber, Hellman & Friedman, BMW, Audi and Daimler were not immediately available for comment.

Finland’s Nokia said last week it had started a strategic review of HERE after announcing a takeover of network equipment rival Alcatel-Lucent. ($1 = 0.9293 euros) (Reporting by Maria Sheahan; Additional reporting by Irene Preisinger in Munich, Ilona Wissenbach in Stuttgart and Jussi Rosendahl in Helsinki; Editing by Eric Auchard)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
