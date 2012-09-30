FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Nokia, Oracle to announce mapping deal - WSJ
September 30, 2012 / 10:16 PM / 5 years ago

Nokia, Oracle to announce mapping deal - WSJ

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 30 (Reuters) - Phone maker Nokia Oyj is expected to announce a deal that will give customers of technology company Oracle Corp access to Nokia’s mapping services, the Wall Street Journal reported.

The deal may be announced on Monday in San Francisco at the OracleWorld conference. It was confirmed by a Nokia spokesperson, the newspaper said.

Finland’s Nokia, which has been looking for ways to boost its location services business, also recently signed mapping deals with Groupon Inc and Amazon.com Inc.

Apple Inc publicly apologized last week for dropping Google Inc’s mapping technology in favor of its own, which many customers found to be inaccurate compared to Google’s service.

