BRIEF-Nokia Oyj exec introduces lumia 920, as windows phone 8 flagship
September 5, 2012 / 2:45 PM / in 5 years

BRIEF-Nokia Oyj exec introduces lumia 920, as windows phone 8 flagship

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 5 (Reuters) - nokia: * Nokia oyj exec introduces lumia 920, as windows phone 8 flagship * Nokia oyj says lumia 920 includes pureview camera technology,

wireless charging * Nokia oyj says pureview will help reduce blur from hand motion * Nokia oyj says Nokia city lens augmented reality lets user see

building names by pointing camera, tap to get more details * Nokia oyj says Nokia puremotion hd plus has better resolution than

hd * Nokia says lumia 920 screen adjusts color and brightness in response to

sunlight to improve readability in daylight * Nokia says virgin atlantic will put Nokia wireless chargers in its lounges * Microsoft corp says windows phone 8 now support screenshots * Microsoft corp says windows phone 8 now supports screenshots

