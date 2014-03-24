Nokia says now expects Devices sale to close in April

STOCKHOLM, March 24 (Reuters) - Finland’s Nokia said on Monday it expected the 5.4 billion euro ($7.5 billion) sale of most of its Devices and Services business to Microsoft will close in April this year.

Nokia had previously said it expected the deal to close in the first quarter of the year.

Nokia said the transaction still requires approvals from certain antitrust authorities in Asia which are still conducting their reviews.

“Nokia reiterates that ongoing tax proceedings in India have no bearing on the timing of the closing or the material deal terms of the anticipated transaction between Nokia and Microsoft,” the company said in a statement. (Reporting by Simon Johnson, editing by Terje Solsvik)