Nokia says to get more than it gives to Microsoft this year

HELSINKI, March 7 (Reuters) - Finnish mobile phone maker Nokia said on Thursday that it will receive more royalty payments from Microsoft than it pays to the software giant this year.

Nokia, which adopted Microsoft’s Windows Phone software for its mobile phones in 2011, said its payments to Microsoft will exceed what it receives from the U.S. company by around 0.5 billion euros ($650.00 million) over the remainder of the agreement to pay each other royalties.