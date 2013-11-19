FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Nokia shareholders set to approve Microsoft deal
November 19, 2013 / 3:00 PM / 4 years ago

Nokia shareholders set to approve Microsoft deal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HELSINKI, Nov 19 (Reuters) - Nokia shareholders were set to approve the sale of the company’s mobile phone business to Microsoft on Tuesday, deciding the deal’s financial benefits outweighed objections by a minority of investors upset by the sale of a Finnish national asset.

More than 99 percent of shareholders registered in advance of the meeting in Helsinki, accounting for 45 percent of the total shares, approved the sale. The deal is expected to close in the first quarter of next year after regulatory approval.

Nokia in September agreed to sell its devices and services business and license its patents to Microsoft for 5.44 billion euros ($7.36 billion) after failing to recover from a late start in smartphones.

Reporting by Ritsuko Ando and Jussi Rosendahl; Editing by David Goodman

