FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Moody's cuts Nokia by two notches,sees more losses
Sections
Featured
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Exchange-traded Funds
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
The Basque: Spain's effective, expensive antidote to secession
World
The Basque: Spain's effective, expensive antidote to secession
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
Commentary
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Apple Inc
July 23, 2012 / 1:31 PM / 5 years ago

UPDATE 1-Moody's cuts Nokia by two notches,sees more losses

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* Rating cut to Ba3 from Ba1

* Moody’s not sure Windows phones will gain share (Recasts with Moody’s statement, share reaction)

HELSINKI, July 23 (Reuters) - Moody’s slashed Nokia’s credit rating by two notches to Ba3, saying it expects the struggling mobile phone maker to post bigger losses and burn more cash than previously expected.

Nokia has been trying to reverse its decline in the smartphone market by adopting Microsoft software but has had little success against Apple and Samsung.

Moody’s said it was unsure whether Nokia’s Windows-based smartphones will gain a solid market share, and forecast its next range of phones using Windows Phone 8 software would take more than a few quarters to generate profits.

“Given further rather modest profitability in the mobile phone business and at Nokia Siemens Networks, Moody’s now expect a return to profitability only in the second half 2013,” it said.

Its previous view on Nokia, Ba1, was already a “junk” rating, which discourages investment by conservative funds.

Wolfgang Draack, a Moody’s Senior Vice President and lead analyst for Nokia, said: “A return to profitability in the Devices & Services segment on the back of smartphones with the Windows Phone 8 mobile operating systems is by no means assured.”

Last week, Nokia reported a 1.53 billion euros loss for the second quarter. It said it ended June with net cash of 4.2 billion euros ($5.2 billion), more than a market estimate of 3.7 billion euros but that was mostly due to prepayment of royalties.

The company said it would continue to cut costs and protect its finances, and that the downgrade will have a limited impact.

It also said that in addition to its cash, it had access to liquidity through a revolving credit facility of 1.5 billion euros available through March 2016.

Shares in Nokia were down 3.2 percent at 1.38 euros by 1249 GMT. ($1 = 0.8219 euros) (Reporting by Terhi Kinnunen and Ritsuko Ando; Editing by David Cowell)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.