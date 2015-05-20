FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Nokia's brand-licensing exec leaves the company
Sections
Featured
The backlash against Trump's voter fraud panel
Politics
The backlash against Trump's voter fraud panel
Shell set to draw line under a century of Iraqi oil
Oil
Shell set to draw line under a century of Iraqi oil
Shipping delay may dampen Apple's holiday quarter
Apple
Shipping delay may dampen Apple's holiday quarter
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Communications Equipment
May 20, 2015 / 10:51 AM / 2 years ago

Nokia's brand-licensing exec leaves the company

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HELSINKI, May 20 (Reuters) - Sebastian Nystrom, the head of new products and brand-licensing at Nokia’s Technologies unit, will leave the company to take a new role at Finnish retailer S Group, the firms said on Wednesday.

Nokia is currently looking into returning to the smartphones business by brand-licensing.

The Finnish company sold its once-dominant phone business to Microsoft last year, but just months after that it launched a brand-licensed tablet computer -- produced, distributed and marketed under license by Taiwan’s Foxconn -- with an intention to follow up with more devices.

However, Nokia, which is now focused on telecom network equipment industry, has agreed with Microsoft that it will not enter the mobile phone business before 2016.

Cooperative S Group, which controls more than 45 percent of Finland’s grocery sales, said Nystrom will start as the head of its strategy in October. Nokia added Nystrom’s departure was due to personal reasons. (Reporting by Jussi Rosendahl, editing by Louise Heavens)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.