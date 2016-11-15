BRIEF-Caretrust REIT says public offering of 5.50 mln priced at $13.35 per share
* Caretrust REIT, Inc announces pricing of public offering of common stock
HELSINKI Nov 15 Nokia said on Tuesday it expects its primary addressable network equipment market to fall around 2 percent next year.
The Finnish company said in a statement it expects the operating margin for its networks business to be in a range of 8 to 10 percent in 2017, and sales to decline in line with the market.
For this year, the company has forecast a networks profit margin of 7 to 9 percent.
Nokia added that it targets to propose a dividend 0.17 euros per share for 2016, up from 0.16 from 2015. (Reporting by Tuomas Forsell, editing by Jussi Rosendahl)
* Says to repurchase own shares in line with its capital structure optimization program
* Shufersal, Israel's largest supermarket chain, said on Tuesday net profit and revenue were up in the third quarter, boosted by strong online sales and continued promotion of its private label products.