Nokia sets date for expected camera phone announcement
June 13, 2013

Nokia sets date for expected camera phone announcement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HELSINKI, June 13 (Reuters) - Finnish mobile phone maker Nokia has plans to make an announcement on July 11, according to a press invitation sent out on Thursday and amidst widespread speculation in online media that it is about to launch a new flagship camera phone.

An e-mailed press invitation to the event in New York featured the phrase “ZOOM. REINVENTED”. Technology blogs and websites have recently published pictures online purporting to show the new phone with a 41-megapixel photographic sensor.

Nokia has launched a succession of new phones in various price segments over the past month after first-quarter results showed a surprisingly steep drop in lower-end handset sales.

The company declined to comment further on its press invitation. (Reporting by Ritsuko Ando; Editing by Greg Mahlich)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
