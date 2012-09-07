FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
New Nokia flagship smartphone to go on sale in Nov-operators
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 7, 2012 / 10:55 AM / in 5 years

New Nokia flagship smartphone to go on sale in Nov-operators

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 7 (Reuters) - Nokia will start selling the Lumia 920, its new flagship smartphone using Microsoft’s Windows software, in November in European countries, sources at telecom operators told Reuters on Friday.

Nokia did not disclose the price or roll-out dates of the Lumia 920 and smaller Lumia 820 models - which are seen crucial for its turnaround efforts - when it unveiled the models earlier this week.

An executive at an eastern European operator said he would start sales of the Lumia 920 in the second half of November, adding larger countries would receive the model earlier that month.

A source at a Nordic operator said sales at his carrier would start in mid to late November.

A Nokia spokesman declined to comment on Friday on when sales would start.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.