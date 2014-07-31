FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Nokia buys part of Panasonic's network business
Sections
Featured
Search for survivors in Mexico City school
Mexico earthquake
Search for survivors in Mexico City school
Red tape tangles up visas for skilled workers
IMMIGRATION policy
Red tape tangles up visas for skilled workers
As Apple slows, fast-moving Chinese rivals gain
Technology
As Apple slows, fast-moving Chinese rivals gain
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
July 31, 2014 / 8:42 AM / 3 years ago

UPDATE 1-Nokia buys part of Panasonic's network business

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds comment, background)

HELSINKI, July 31 (Reuters) - Nokia said on Thursday it agreed to buy part of Panasonic’s telecoms network business to boost its operations in Japan, already a key market for the Finnish company.

The deal covers Panasonic’s mobile phone wireless base station system business for operators and a related wireless equipment network, Nokia said.

It did not disclose the value of the deal, which it expects to close at the start of next year.

The acquisition will “add significant value for Japanese operators,” Nokia Networks executive Ashish Chowdhary said in a statement.

The deal, reported by Japan’s Nikkei newspaper earlier this month, adds to a string of small acquisitions that have followed the sale of Nokia’s once-mighty handset business to Microsoft in April.

Last year, Japan was the second-biggest market for Nokia’s continuing operations, mainly consisting of a networks business, with sales of 1.39 billion euros. They were, however, down 36 percent from 2012. (Reporting by Jussi Rosendahl; Editing by David Holmes and John Stonestreet)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.