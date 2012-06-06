FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Nokia unveils cheap touch screen models
June 6, 2012 / 6:40 AM / 5 years ago

UPDATE 1-Nokia unveils cheap touch screen models

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Adds detail)

HELSINKI, June 6 (Reuters) - Struggling mobile phone firm Nokia unveiled on Wednesday its first three basic phone models with large touch screens, filling a gap in its suite of products.

Consumer demand for such devices has been rising fast especially in emerging markets. Last year 105 million low-end touch screen handsets were sold globally, according to Strategy Analytics.

Nokia said its Asha 305 model would go on sale this month for 63 euros ($78.52), excluding subsidies and taxes. The Asha 306 and Asha 311 models will go on sale next quarter for 68 euros and 92 euros, respectively.

$1 = 0.8023 euros Reporting by Tarmo Virki; Editing by Mark Potter

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
