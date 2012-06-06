UPDATE 1-Nokia unveils cheap touch screen models

(Adds detail)

HELSINKI, June 6 (Reuters) - Struggling mobile phone firm Nokia unveiled on Wednesday its first three basic phone models with large touch screens, filling a gap in its suite of products.

Consumer demand for such devices has been rising fast especially in emerging markets. Last year 105 million low-end touch screen handsets were sold globally, according to Strategy Analytics.

Nokia said its Asha 305 model would go on sale this month for 63 euros ($78.52), excluding subsidies and taxes. The Asha 306 and Asha 311 models will go on sale next quarter for 68 euros and 92 euros, respectively.