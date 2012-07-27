FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Nokia finalizes Finnish plant closure, repeats cut plans
July 27, 2012 / 10:28 AM / in 5 years

Nokia finalizes Finnish plant closure, repeats cut plans

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HELSINKI, July 27 (Reuters) - Struggling cellphone maker Nokia Oyj said on Friday it had agreed to close its Salo plant in Finland after talks with union representatives, and repeated it aims to cut 3,700 jobs in its home country.

Nokia unveiled the plan on June 14 as part of its global cost-cut programme, including 10,000 job cuts and the closure of the Salo plant - the last major cellphone manufacturing site in western Europe, the cradle of the global industry.

It said production had already stopped at the site and 780 people will lose their jobs during this year.

Once the world’s dominant mobile phone provider, Nokia was wrongfooted by the rise of smartphones and is struggling to keep up with Apple, Samsung and Google. (Reporting By Tarmo Virki; Editing by David Holmes)

