Nokia plans to cut up to 200 jobs in Finland

HELSINKI, May 4 (Reuters) - Finnish network equipment maker Nokia said on Thursday it plans to continue job cuts in Finland and remove up to 200 positions in Finland in a bid to protect profitability amid falling demand in the global network market.

"In order to succeed in this market environment we must continue to streamline our cost structure and increasing efficiency," Nokia country manager Tommi Uitto said in a statement.

Last year, Nokia cut around 1,000 jobs in Finland as part of its global cost-cutting programme following its acquisition of Franco-American rival Alcatel-Lucent.

Nokia has not given a global number for its cuts, but unions have estimated a total reduction of 10,000-15,000 jobs. (Reporting by Jussi Rosendahl, editing by Terje Solsvik)