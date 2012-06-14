FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Nokia to cut 10,000 jobs after weaker Q2
June 14, 2012

Nokia to cut 10,000 jobs after weaker Q2

PARIS, June 14 (Reuters) - Loss-making Finnish cellphone maker Nokia plans to cut another 10,000 jobs globally and warned the second-quarter loss from its cellphone business would be larger than expected.

The cuts bring total planned job cuts at the group since Stephen Elop took over as chief executive in September 2010 to more than 40,000.

Nokia said it would book additional restructuring charges of around 1 billion euros ($1.3 billion) by the end of 2013.

Nokia stock has crashed more than 70 percent since it announced in February 2011 it was dropping its own Symbian smartphone operating software and switching to Microsoft’s largely untried Windows Phone system.

