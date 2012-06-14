FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TAKE-A-LOOK-Troubles mount at Nokia
Sections
Featured
Emerging market tech boom gives fund managers a headache
Exchange-traded Funds
Emerging market tech boom gives fund managers a headache
U.S. mail carriers emerge as heroes in Puerto Rico recovery
Puerto Rico
U.S. mail carriers emerge as heroes in Puerto Rico recovery
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
Commentary
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 14, 2012 / 12:15 PM / 5 years ago

TAKE-A-LOOK-Troubles mount at Nokia

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Nokia plans to cut one in five jobs at its global cellphone business
as it loses market share to rivals Apple and Samsung and
burns through cash, raising new fears over its future.  	
   In a second profit warning in nine weeks, Nokia said its phone business would
post a deeper-than-expected loss in the second quarter due to tougher
competition.   	
   Once the world's dominant mobile phone provider, Nokia was wrongfooted by the
rise of smartphones and is struggling to keep up with Apple, Samsung and Google
.	
    Chief Executive Stephen Elop hopes a new range of smartphones called Lumia,
which use largely untried Microsoft Corp software, can help turn things
around. But Lumia sales have so far been slow, disappointing investors.	
    To read more on Nokia's troubles please see below:	
    	
    Nokia to cut one in five jobs                       	
    Worries mount as Nokia burns through cash           	
    Nokia's woes cast doubt over Finnish model          	
    Ailing Nokia falls back on patents legacy           	
    Even in emerging markets, Nokia's star is fading    	
    Mobile operators unconvinced by Nokia's revival bid 	
   	
    TIMELINE	
    Nokia's rocky road under Stephen Elop

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.