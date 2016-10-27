FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Nokia beats profit expectations in third quarter
#Communications Equipment
October 27, 2016 / 5:25 AM / 10 months ago

Nokia beats profit expectations in third quarter

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HELSINKI, Oct 27 (Reuters) - Finnish telecom network equipment maker Nokia said on Thursday its quarterly profit fell less than expected as it was boosted by a non-recurring licensing payment from Samsung.

Third-quarter earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) decreased 18 percent from a year ago to 556 million euros ($606 million), clearly surpassing the average analyst forecast of 430 million given in a Reuters poll of analysts.

Group sales dropped 7 percent from a year ago to 5.95 billion euros, including network equipment sales falling to 5.32 billion, which compared with a market consensus of 5.39 billion.

Nokia also said its chief financial officer Timo Ihamuotila, who had helped the company to restructure from a troubled phone maker into a network equipment company, would resign to join Switzerland's ABB. ($1 = 0.9175 euros) (Reporting by Jussi Rosendahl and Tuomas Forsell)

