FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Nokia's equipment unit NSN suffers 33 pct profit drop in Q3
Sections
Featured
Puerto Rico presses for shipping waiver to speed up relief
Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico presses for shipping waiver to speed up relief
NAFTA talks overshadowed by U.S. duty on Bombardier jets
Bombardier Battle
NAFTA talks overshadowed by U.S. duty on Bombardier jets
Sowing seeds of a profit-slashing grains glut
Fields of Debt
Sowing seeds of a profit-slashing grains glut
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 29, 2013 / 11:22 AM / 4 years ago

Nokia's equipment unit NSN suffers 33 pct profit drop in Q3

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HELSINKI, Oct 29 (Reuters) - Operating profit at Nokia’s telecoms equipment unit Nokia Solutions and Networks (NSN) fell 33 percent in the third quarter, showing a slowdown in what will be the Finnish company’s main business after the sale of its troubled phones division to Microsoft.

Nokia forecast that NSN’s profit margin would improve in the fourth quarter to around 12 percent from 8.4 percent in the third quarter, helping its shares rise 6 percent.

In a positive sign for Microsoft, which is due to take over the handset business some time in the first quarter of next year, sales of Lumia smartphones jumped 19 percent quarter-on-quarter to 8.8 million units thanks to its launch of new models, and sales of basic mobile phones rose 4 percent from the previous quarter to 55.8 million units.

NSN’s quarterly core operating profit fell to 218 million euros from 324 million euros a year earlier.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.